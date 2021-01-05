FA suffer another embarrassing moment as they misspell Atletico Madrid in Kieran Trippier betting scandal report coming a day after being branded ‘discriminatory’ by Uruguayan PFA

The English Football Association may want to start paying much closer attention to things with the nation’s leading footballing governing body embarrassed once again today.

In the 46-page report revealing the findings that led to England international Kieran Trippier being handed a 10-week ban – which has since been suspended awaiting an appeal – the FA made a massive blunder in their writing of one of the key details of the entire situation.

The FA write ‘Athletico Madrid’ – of course misspelling the name of the Madrid-based outfit that Trippier left Tottenham Hotspur for in the summer of 2019.

Sky Sports have went through the findings after Trippier was found guilty of four of the seven charges he faced, highlighting that the right-back did in fact entertain bets being placed on his next club as he revealed inside information to his pals.

This is from the English FA’s report into the Trippier ban.

Obviously there is no case because he never moved to Athlético Madrid. He moved to Atlético Madrid. pic.twitter.com/lWrGasPDso — Euan McTear (@emctear) January 5, 2021

Reading the FA’s report on Trippier now. On page nine out of 46 and so far the most upsetting thing is everyone spelling his new club ‘Athletico’ — Richard Martin (@Rich9908) January 5, 2021

The embarrassing moment comes just a day after our nation’s Football Association were branded ‘discriminatory‘ by the Uruguayan equivalent of the PFA for their decision to ban Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani after the star was found guilty of a racism-related charge.

Every word of that damning statement can be found here.