Former Manchester United duo can fire Salford City to within two points of automatic promotion place

Salford City travel to struggling Mansfield Town in their League Two clash tonight. The Greater Manchester club, owned by a consortium of Manchester United legends, currently sit eighth in the table. However, they do have games in hand on many teams above them, and victory tonight could lift Salford into fourth spot, just two points behind Forest Green in an automatic promotion place.

If Salford can get the victory, they will really fancy their chances as they would have an additional game in hand over third place and can then climb into that holy ground of the top three.

Two of Salford’s key talents with high level experience are former Manchester United players – Darren Gibson and James Wilson. The former is an ex-Republic of Ireland international and at 33 years of age he still has plenty to offer, even if it is from the dugout at times. The latter is the exciting 25 year old and former Manchester United prospect, James Wilson.

Wilson has played at the highest level with the Red Devils and Brighton & Hove Albion, whilst he has also played a number of matches at Derby County, Sheffield Wednesday and Aberdeen. Since dropping to League Two to support Salford’s project, the striker has bagged almost a goal in every other game.

Wilson’s talent, combined with Gibson’s experience, could be crucial to the Salford promotion bid. Victory tonight would really set the cat amongst the pigeons.