Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi could reportedly work his way back into Mikel Arteta’s plans after impressing on loan at Hertha Berlin this season.

The Frenchman has endured a difficult time at Arsenal, and fell out of favour with Arteta before leaving the club on a temporary deal this term.

According to Todo Fichajes, however, it seems that Guendouzi’s fine form at Hertha Berlin has not gone unnoticed by those at the Emirates Stadium.

The report, perhaps due to bad translation, suggests Arsenal could trigger a buy-back deal for Guendouzi, though they presumably mean recalling him from his loan.

It is not clear when Arsenal might look to do this, but the Gunners might well benefit from having the 21-year-old back for the second half of the season.

If not, they could also do well to continue to keep an eye on Guendouzi’s progress in the Bundesliga in the months ahead.

One imagines by the end of it, Guendouzi may well have done enough to convince Arteta that he could have a key role to play in the problem position of midfield.