Manchester United have slowly but surely made their way up the Premier League table, and if results go their way, they could be looking at being six points clear of the chasing pack by mid-January.

It’s an astonishing turnaround from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, who were being written off as also-rans as recently as a few weeks ago.

Each squad member has played his part, but right-back, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, has noted the positive impact of one player more than any other.

“Bruno helps everyone – on and off the pitch,” he said to the official Man United website.

“He tells me before the game what he thinks I should do and which positions he thinks I should get into when he gets the ball, and where I should be.

“He has done it with the other players, and I can see that, along with the impact that he has made.”

It’s clear what Bruno brings to the team aside from goals and assists, which remain his bread and butter.

Never a moment goes by on the pitch where you don’t see him cajoling or castigating a team-mate which some might say is a real winner’s or captain’s mentality.

If the Portuguese carries on in the same vain, there’s no reason why United can’t get their hands on some silverware this season.