When Luis Suarez was sent packing from Barcelona by Ronald Koeman, the chance of Martin Braithwaite being promoted to main centre-forward appeared slim.

However, the Dane has worked incredibly hard in order to ensure he’s part of the conversation, and it seems that he’s won round the Dutch coach with his mixture of desire, work ethic and selflessness.

Indeed, with a goals to games ratio of roughly one in three so far in 2020/21 per Transfermarkt, Braithwaite has arguably surprised a great many people who expected him to fail, or at the very least, certainly still not be around by now.

Not only is he still around, but he’s keeping Antoine Griezmann out of the starting XI too.

Former Barca striker, and now assistant coach, Henrik Larsson, is just one to be seduced by the forward.

Sport report that the Swede is very happy with Braithwaite’s attitude both in training as well as matches, and sees the same traits in the Dane as in himself.

If the management team at Barca can bring Braithwaite to anywhere approaching Larsson’s excellence, then they’ll be onto a winner.