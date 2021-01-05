There’s not too much doubt that the signing of Bruno Fernandes has had a galvanising effect on Manchester United.

Though they’re yet to win any silverware under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, they’re on the right track, and in the Portuguese midfielder they have a player that will give everything on the pitch.

His impact is acknowledged and former United star, Paul Ince, believes there are similarities to the time that Eric Cantona joined the club back in the 1990s.

“He (Cantona) looked a decent player (at Leeds) but let’s see what he’s like when he comes to Old Trafford,” Ince is quoted as saying by the Daily Star.

“He walked in 6ft3in, mountain of a man, huge presence about him, sat there and we said ‘he belongs at United’. He was the missing piece.

“He raised their game. That’s what Fernandes has done. He’s come in and made everybody raise their game.

“He scores vital goals. I think he was very impressive first game. Hit the ground running.

“[…] For someone to come from a foreign country, to come into a club like Manchester United and put demands on these players, this team, is a winner. And it’s infectious.”

The Red Devils are now in the enviable position of knowing that if they win their game in hand over Liverpool, then they will sit alone at the top of the Premier League table.

More Stories / Latest News The last time Spurs and Brentford met (September 2000) ‘Expects a quality midfielder in January’ – Fabrizio Romano believes Arteta will have new Arsenal signing soon Dani Ceballos drops major clue over potential permanent Arsenal transfer

If they can beat the Reds in their upcoming fixture too, there’s a potential six-point gap in play.

Rest assured that Bruno will be doing all he can to ensure that United eventually enjoy the same type of success the Frenchman did in his pomp.