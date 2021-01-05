Menu

Want-away Manchester United and Real Madrid transfer target given £111million asking price

Manchester United and Real Madrid may be interested to learn that Borussia Dortmund are reportedly ready to sell Jadon Sancho for £111million at the end of the season.

The England international is expected to push for a move away from Dortmund, and the Bundesliga giants will clear him to move on if his £111m asking price is met, according to Don Balon.

Sancho has shone in his time in Germany, and he shouldn’t be short of suitors if he is on the move in the summer, with Don Balon naming Real Madrid as being among his admirers.

They also suggest the Premier League could be an option for Sancho, and this follows Sport Bild recently claiming that the 20-year-old remains a top target for Man Utd.

Sancho is one of the most exciting young talents in world football and it would be intriguing to see what he could do at a club like United or Madrid.

Jadon Sancho could be set to leave Borussia Dortmund for £111million

Despite some slightly more patchy form for Dortmund so far this season, Sancho surely has a great career ahead of him and may well feel he’s outgrown his current club.

Don Balon’s report certainly suggests he’s keen on a new challenge, and United would do well to win the race for his signature, even if £111m is a big investment.

In the long run, it could surely end up being worthwhile, with Sancho having the potential to be a star player in the Red Devils’ attack for many years to come.

Real Madrid will surely also feel it’s hugely important to sign Sancho given the poor form of Eden Hazard and with the Spanish giants still never really managing to replace club legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

