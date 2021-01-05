Jose Mourinho eyes first trophy as Spurs boss

Tottenham Hotspur manager, Jose Mourinho, has told Sky Sports that tonight’s League Cup semi final clash is extremely important.

Mourinho is yet to win a trophy as Spurs Manager but can rectify that with just two more victories. Success with an experienced winner such as Jose, could be a turning point in the mentality of the club. After all, there’s no doubting the talent that Tottenham have at their disposal.

Mourinho told Sky Sports: “For me every competition is important. I won what was then the Carling Cup in my first season in England in 2004/05, so for me every competition is different and does matter.

“That’s my way of looking at things and especially in a club without silverware in I think more than one decade. Every competition becomes even more important.

“If we win two matches we win a trophy – two difficult matches of course – which I think would be a very good thing for the club and the players.”

Tottenham are heavy favourites to eliminate Championship Brentford tonight. Going by the words of the Manager, it doesn’t appear that there will be any of the big guns rested. As such, Brentford will have to find a way to stop Son and Kane combining. The duo have directly assisted each other for 13 goals this season, which is a joint Premier League record, going back to the days of Sutton and Shearer at Blackburn Rovers.

One thing’s for certain, Mourinho views this game and the final (should they reach it) as a springboard for future success.