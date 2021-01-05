It wouldn’t be a transfer window without Julian Draxler Arsenal rumours coming up again, and there is now fresh speculation linking the Paris Saint-Germain star with the Gunners.

The Germany international is also being linked with Bundesliga duo Bayer Leverkusen and Hertha Berlin after falling out of favour at PSG in recent times, with an exit looking inevitable.

See below as latest transfer gossip points towards Arsenal targeting Draxler this winter, in a move that would certainly make sense given their current needs…

Mesut Ozil has fallen out of favour at Arsenal, and that’s led to Mikel Arteta’s side lacking spark and creativity in attack.

As well as that, Draxler joining Arsenal could make up for their failed recent signings Willian and Nicolas Pepe, who have both been hugely disappointing in north London.

Draxler perhaps isn’t the player he once looked like being, but he remains a talented attacker who would surely improve this struggling AFC outfit.