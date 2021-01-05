Southampton defender Jack Stephens was lucky to avoid punishment for the way he blocked off Mohamed Salah during last night’s win over Liverpool.

The Reds have not been at their best in recent games, but they’ll definitely feel hard done by on this occasion as Stephens seemed to stop Salah from running away from him by getting his arm around his neck…

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

This is surely at least worthy of a yellow card, and maybe even a sending off in some people’s books?

Danny Ings scored the winner for Southampton as they beat the champions 1-0 at the St Mary’s Stadium.