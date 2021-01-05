Southampton defender Jack Stephens was lucky to avoid punishment for the way he blocked off Mohamed Salah during last night’s win over Liverpool.
The Reds have not been at their best in recent games, but they’ll definitely feel hard done by on this occasion as Stephens seemed to stop Salah from running away from him by getting his arm around his neck…
Jack Stephens locks in a Rear Naked Choke on Mo Salah. No card given from r/LiverpoolFC
Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports
This is surely at least worthy of a yellow card, and maybe even a sending off in some people’s books?
Danny Ings scored the winner for Southampton as they beat the champions 1-0 at the St Mary’s Stadium.
1 CommentAdd a Comment
What a non-story. The ball went out of play for one. Second, how would some call that a red? If that is newsworthy, there were 17 fouls during the match that you might want to write about.
God Lord, the standard of journalism is embarrassing