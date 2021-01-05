Highly-rated Ecuadorian youngster, Moises Caicedo, who has been in the crosshairs of Man United for what seems like an absolute age, appears to be on the move to one of their rivals.

The player’s club, Independiente Del Valle, have denied that the Red Devils have made contact with them to assess the viability of a deal to take the player to Old Trafford, but have admitted that they have heard from another team in the English top-flight.

“There’s interest from various teams for Moises Caicedo and we believe that we will not have him this year” general manager, Santiago Morales, told Radio La Red, cited by TeamTalk.

“There is much speculation with Moises Caicedo. But we haven’t had any communication with Manchester United.

“We are surprised that they even talk about values. But we haven’t spoken with Manchester United, although we have spoken with other great teams in the world.”

Morales also spoke to Machdeportes, cited by TeamTalk, and noted the interest of another English club, which El Telegrafo, cited by TeamTalk, suggested was Chelsea.

“There is another club interested in England and also a team from the five top leagues in Europe,” he said.

“We have two strong teams from Europe interested in him, without reaching any understanding yet. But we hope their negotiation will be prompt.”

Although losing out on him wouldn’t necessarily be the end of the world for United, they’ve been interested in him for a reason.

Missing out on the player might portray, again, the inability of the United board to get a deal over the line.