Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo has reportedly held talks over a transfer to Boca Juniors as he edges closer towards an exit from Old Trafford.

The Argentine has been out of favour at United for some time now, and a departure would not be surprising after he also spent time out on loan at Estudiantes last season.

It now looks like Rojo could be heading for another move back to his native Argentina with Boca Juniors after initial talks over a move, though a fee is yet to be agreed on the deal, according to the Daily Mail.

The 30-year-old would probably do well to drop down a level after struggling to ever really settle at Man Utd, and the pace of the game in South America tends to be a little lower than at the highest level in Europe.

The Mail note that Rojo could be reunited with former United striker Carlos Tevez at Boca Juniors if the move goes through.

They also claim that the defender has interest from Newcastle and Sheffield United, despite looking more likely to move to Boca Juniors.