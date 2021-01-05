Manchester United have been awarded almost twice as many penalties as Liverpool since the start of the 2018/19 season.

Take a look at this stunning stat below as Man Utd are way out in first place in terms of spot kicks awarded, with 32 – eight more than the next closest side Leicester City…

Penalties won in the Premier League since the start of the 2018-19 season: 32 – Man Utd

24 – Leicester

18 – Man City

17 – Liverpool, Chelsea Jürgen Klopp is aware of the gap. ? pic.twitter.com/WyaRtV7cW5 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 5, 2021

This perhaps shows that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is somewhat justified in complaining about this, as shown in the video above after his side’s 1-0 defeat to Southampton last night.

It doesn’t exactly seem like Liverpool are being more harshly treated than anyone else, but the fact that one club is so far out in front is perhaps cause for raised eyebrows.

It was once a bit of a cliche that United got favourable refereeing during the Sir Alex Ferguson era, but it might well be that there’s something similar going on even if the club is generally struggling to replicate the success from that era.

We’ll have to see if this starts to even out a bit more over the course of the season.