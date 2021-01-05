Manchester United have been awarded almost twice as many penalties as Liverpool since the start of the 2018/19 season.
Take a look at this stunning stat below as Man Utd are way out in first place in terms of spot kicks awarded, with 32 – eight more than the next closest side Leicester City…
MORE: Approach made: Liverpool contact agent of Bundesliga star but Real Madrid transfer talks progressing
Penalties won in the Premier League since the start of the 2018-19 season:
32 – Man Utd
31
30
29
28
27
26
25
24 – Leicester
23
22
21
20
19
18 – Man City
17 – Liverpool, Chelsea
Jürgen Klopp is aware of the gap. ? pic.twitter.com/WyaRtV7cW5
— Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 5, 2021
This perhaps shows that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is somewhat justified in complaining about this, as shown in the video above after his side’s 1-0 defeat to Southampton last night.
It doesn’t exactly seem like Liverpool are being more harshly treated than anyone else, but the fact that one club is so far out in front is perhaps cause for raised eyebrows.
It was once a bit of a cliche that United got favourable refereeing during the Sir Alex Ferguson era, but it might well be that there’s something similar going on even if the club is generally struggling to replicate the success from that era.
We’ll have to see if this starts to even out a bit more over the course of the season.