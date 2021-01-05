Menu

Manchester United’s astonishing penalty record since start of 2018-19 shows Liverpool anger may be justified

Manchester United have been awarded almost twice as many penalties as Liverpool since the start of the 2018/19 season.

Take a look at this stunning stat below as Man Utd are way out in first place in terms of spot kicks awarded, with 32 – eight more than the next closest side Leicester City…

This perhaps shows that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is somewhat justified in complaining about this, as shown in the video above after his side’s 1-0 defeat to Southampton last night.

It doesn’t exactly seem like Liverpool are being more harshly treated than anyone else, but the fact that one club is so far out in front is perhaps cause for raised eyebrows.

It was once a bit of a cliche that United got favourable refereeing during the Sir Alex Ferguson era, but it might well be that there’s something similar going on even if the club is generally struggling to replicate the success from that era.

We’ll have to see if this starts to even out a bit more over the course of the season.

