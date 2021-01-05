In-form Manchester United star tipped to change Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s transfer plans

Manchester United are being tipped to save millions in the transfer market following the fine recent form of defender Eric Bailly.

A piece analysing Bailly’s form in the Manchester Evening News notes that the Red Devils may well find they no longer need to enter the market for a new centre-back if the Ivory Coast international can stay fit and carry on performing like this.

Even if Bailly himself isn’t able to maintain this level of performance, the MEN piece notes that he could at least still show Ole Gunnar Solskjaer precisely what kind of signing he needs in defence.

The pace and strength of the 26-year-old makes him a better fit alongside Harry Maguire than Victor Lindelof, so targeting a similar style of player could be a smart move.

United’s defence has looked better in recent times, and there’s no doubt Bailly has played a big role in that, and fans will just be regretting that he’s struggled to get a run of games like this for so much of his Old Trafford career.

Solskjaer will no doubt be pleased with Bailly’s revival, as it certainly seems like it has the potential to save him a lot of money and effort this January or in future transfer windows.