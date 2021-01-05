With La Liga back in full swing, it’s become abundantly clear that Sergio Ramos’ motivation for playing is no longer just to do with defending the Real Madrid shirt.

According to MARCA and cited by Football Espana, the Los Blancos captain is moving away from renewing with the club as they appear to be unable or unwilling to satisfy his salary demands.

Despite turning 35 in March and requiring a two-year deal, Ramos clearly believes that he should be as well paid as any other, but reading between the lines, perhaps Real president, Florentino Perez, thinks otherwise.

A galvanising presence on the pitch, there have been occasions when the centre-back has looked completely ill at ease, and it’s perhaps with that in mind that Perez won’t accede to his captain’s wishes.

Not to mention an across the board salary reduction to take into account the money that has been lost because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It does open up the possibility of a Premier League club offering him the short-term deal he craves and one final big pay day before he hangs up his boots for good.