Another day, another set of positive Covid-19 tests.

It’s becoming an almost daily occurrence that more and more clubs in every division are finding their staff are becoming infected with coronavirus.

On this occasion, according to BBC Sport, Man City’s women’s team have been hit by four of their players testing positive and therefore having to self-isolate.

It’s not clear at this stage whether the game they were due to be playing this weekend against West Ham will be postponed or not.

What seems almost certain is that we are fast reaching the point of no return again, when even elite level sport needs to take a break.

Pep Guardiola’s men’s first-team recently had their fixture against Everton postponed because of an outbreak, where five members of staff involved with the senior side tested positive.

There have been other cases – notably Fulham – where the virus has decimated squads to the extent that they are almost down to the bare bones.