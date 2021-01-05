He’s the master of making the narrative all about him, and Jose Mourinho has done it again as Tottenham prepare themselves for a Carabao Cup semi-final against Brentford.

The Championship side are on a 16-game unbeaten run in all competitions, and will certainly provide a tough test for the Premier League outfit, however, according to the Daily Mail, the Portuguese has said that this particular fixture is the biggest since he’s taken over at the north London outfit.

“My biggest game at Spurs? Yes, I think so,” he said.

“In the perspective of the club chasing silverware for many years, I would say so.

“Of course we always have important matches — last season we had a match at Crystal Palace that would give us participation in this season’s Europa League or not.

“The match against Leeds on Saturday was also very important as we went a few games without a victory in the Premier League but I would say a semi-final is always a very important match. The only one more important is a final.”

It’s as if he’s got the excuses ready-made, as Tottenham go in search of their first piece of silverware in 13 years – coincidentally the same trophy that they’re two games away from winning in 2021.

Thomas Frank is the manager that will be hoping to topple Spurs at the final hurdle and earn themselves a place in the final against either Manchester City or Manchester United.

Whatever the result, it’s sure to be a thrilling match-up.