Portuguese publication Record have dismissed claims from the Daily Express regarding Manchester United and Pedro Goncalves, by stating Sporting have had no contact for the attacking midfielder.

Record state that the Red Devils have not contacted the Portuguese outfit regarding the 22-year-old, who is attracting interest from several European sides.

It’s added that Goncalves’ agent, Jorge Pires, has already ruled out a potential exit in the January transfer window, which will be a splendid update for Sporting supporters.

Goncalves only arrived from Famalicao in the summer, but the talent has already helped fill the void that Bruno Fernandes left when joining United, as TugaScout detail.

More Stories / Latest News Barcelona give coronavirus update as squad undergo testing ahead of Athletic Club contest Agreed in principle: Framework of loan transfer sorted for Man United ace to Premier League side Premier League announces season-high number of positive coronavirus cases

Goncalves is a versatile creative midfielder, the ace sees most of his action as a right-sided central attacking midfielder – he’s in between the flanks and the middle of the pitch as Ruben Amorim’s side deploy a 3-4-2-1 formation.

The Portuguese Under-21s international has bagged a phenomenal 11 goals in just 12 league appearances for Sporting, adding an assist as he’s enjoyed a brilliant start.

There’s actually a Premier League side that should be kicking themselves due to the attacker’s development into a top talent and that’s Wolves, who sold the ace after a couple of inconsequential years in the summer of 2019.

Goncalves’ fine displays have helped the Portuguese giants take top spot in Liga NOS, with Sporting currently holding a four-point lead at the helm of the table.