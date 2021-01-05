No surprise as Man United striker looks set to leave this month due to a lack of playing time

While some fans may have feared that Edinson Cavani was a panic signing for Man United, it actually turns out that Odion Ighalo was the dictionary definition of a panic move.

They needed a striker last season and he had some positive Premier League experience, but the whole experience felt like he was being treated as some kind of competition winner.

He had a couple of nice moments but they mainly seemed to focus on his love of the club and what it meant to fans around the world, while a grand total of nine Premier League minutes this season has demonstrated that he’s not good enough for the club.

His loan spell was due to expire at the end of this month and it would’ve been a shock if he did extend that, but it appears his inevitable exit is drawing closer with a report from Goal indicating that he’s attracting interest from Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

They confirm that his loan spell expires at the end of this month and there’s no sign of United looking to keep him around, but hopefully he will get a chance to play more regularly and probably earn one final payday once he’s free to leave.