It would appear that Sergio Ramos’ game of brinkmanship has backfired on him this time.

The Real Madrid captain famously declared he was once moving to Man United in order to get a contract extension and extra money from Los Blancos, and it worked a treat.

It seems as if he’s played the same card again, but president, Florentino Perez, isn’t biting this time.

According to the El Chiringuito programme in Spain, cited by Sport, Ramos met with Perez prior to Real’s recent game against Elche.

It’s believed that the pair had a lengthy conversation during which the centre-back admitted that he wouldn’t accept Real’s contract offer of €12m per season, the same terms as he currently enjoys.

Moreover, he clearly thought that he had just the weapon to unsettle the president.

“At PSG they have told me they will make a great team with me and with Lionel Messi,” he is alleged to have said by El Chiringuito, cited by Sport.

Unfortunately for Ramos, it looks like he will be on the move in the summer after Perez noted that Real couldn’t compete with offers from elsewhere.