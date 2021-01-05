Photo: Diego Laxalt’s social media defence of Uruguayan teammate caught up in racism row

Celtic’s on loan Uruguayan defender, Diego Laxalt, has forwarded a statement from the Uruguayan Football Players Union, which leaps to the defence of the left back’s compatriot – Edinson Cavani.

Cavani was banned for three matches and fined £100,000 by the English FA for making an alleged racist remark during an online conversation with his friend. Manchester United and Cavani have both strenuously denied any racist intention, but accepted the punishment. However, it was well known that the term used by the South American was a remark that is not considered racist in his homeland. Despite evidence that the comments were lost in translation, offence had inadvertently been caused and thus the FA dished out retributional measures.

Laxalt uploaded an image of the Uruguayan Football Players Union statement on his Instagram yesterday afternoon, which alleges that the English FA are the ones with the racist problem in failing to identify and accommodate diverse cultures and languages etc.

The statement also requests for the ban to be overturned and Cavani’s name cleared as a result. It remains to be seen what the FA’s response will be and if there will be a change in policy as a result.