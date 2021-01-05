(Photo) – Spurs star Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg left with cut and bloody leg after horror red card tackle from Brentford’s Josh Dasilva

In the 83rd minute of tonight’s Carabao Cup semi-final tie between Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s left leg was left looking horrific after a nasty challenge.

Arsenal academy graduate Josh Dasilva saw a straight red card following a VAR review from Mike Dean after his well-raised boot clattered into the Spurs midfielder during as he tried to rescue a mistake.

Pictures have now emerged of what Hojbjerg’s left leg looked like after the incident, with it full of cuts and blood trickling away from each in gruesome scenes.

Shockingly, Hojbjerg urged Jose Mourinho to allow him to continue, but the Spurs boss wasn’t having any of the passionate protests as he replaced the summer signing with Japhet Tanganga.

Take a look at the challenge below:

Pictures from beIN Sports.

Here’s what Hojbjerg’s leg looked like after:

That’s poor from Josh Dasilva. Potential leg snapper and it’s left it’s mark on Pierre-Emile Højbjerg #TOTBRE pic.twitter.com/MVUlYjyAvW — Aidan (@aidanfarrelly) January 5, 2021

Can’t believe Højbjerg argued with Jose to continue to play after Dasilva did this to his leg. Machine pic.twitter.com/RDbZS8hynX — Martin?? (@NorwegianSpursy) January 5, 2021

The Dane still insisted on playing on, Jose Mourinho made the smart decision in the end:

Hojbjerg is a proper warrior. Wanted to return onto the pitch, but Jose said no. This man is captain material! #THFC #COYS pic.twitter.com/9UM1Bqa2E7 — The Spurs Web ?? (@thespursweb) January 5, 2021

Pictures from the EFL Cup.

The 25-year-old’s passion is quickly making him a fan favourite in north London, thankfully Mourinho stepped in and made sure Hojbjerg didn’t have to risk himself on his shield tonight.