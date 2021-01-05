Menu

Good news for Frank Lampard as natural replacement at Chelsea is twice outed as a troublemaker

Frank Lampard is under pressure, and Thomas Tuchel is available – but would Chelsea be wise to appoint the German as manager?

As reported by The Athletic, Lampard’s future at Stamford Bridge is in doubt after Chelsea’s defeat to Manchester City at Stamford Bridge, which was the latest in a string of poor results for the Blues.

With doubts over Lampard’s future emerging, substantiated or not, it naturally leads to speculation around who could replace him as manager.

Chelsea’s downturn in form and fortune has just happened to coincide with Thomas Tuchel’s departure from PSG, so it would come as no surprise if his name was mentioned in the conversation.

However, according to the Telegraph, the Blues were previously warned off Tuchel, way back in 2017.

The Telegraph report that Tuchel is attempting to position himself to take the Chelsea job in the event of Lampard’s departure – but is notoriously hard to work with, something the club have been warned about previously.

Suggestions that Tuchel will not be remembered so fondly by those behind the scenes at Borussia Dortmund have now been backed up by reputable Bundesliga journalist Raphael Honigstein – who suggests the problems could have resurfaced at the Parc des Princes.

This ought to be of concern for Roman Abramovich, if Tuchel was a name being discussed in the Chelsea board room, but might provide some comfort for Frank Lampard.

A man who has to be considered one of his most suitable replacements in the event that he was sacked appears to be a troublemaker!

