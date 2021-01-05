Premier League club deny talks with Christian Eriksen

It had been widely rumoured that Inter Milan outcast, Christian Eriksen, had been in transfer talks with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The midfielder’s move to the San Siro hasn’t worked out as planned, but he does have proven Premier League quality, starring in some great Tottenham teams.

According to Sky Italia, Wolves have not entered talks with Inter Milan about the transfer of Eriksen. However, the channel’s Italian reporters, did last night claim, that Wolves and Ajax have spoken to Eriksen’s representatives, but have refrained from submitting a formal bid as of yet.

Ajax being among the suitors is none too surprising as it was with the Dutch club that Eriksen made his name. Wolves are an unexpected link, however. The midlands club are said to be looking at a number of targets, though a senior midfielder wasn’t a priority going into the window. Their main target is likely to be a striker following the horrific fractured skull injury suffered by their front man, Raul Jimenez.