Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appears to have transformed his Man United side over the past couple of months.

From looking like they couldn’t win a game for love nor money, the Red Devils will go top of the Premier League table if they win their game in hand over Liverpool.

That’s some turnaround, and the Norwegian now needs to build on his recent successes to ensure that United are in the box seat when it comes to the business end of the campaign.

Looking ahead, former United defender turned pundit, Rio Ferdinand, is clear on who he wants to see at the club, and why he’s not fussed if Paul Pogba stays or goes.

“I don’t care if Pogba goes or not, Grealish is my man,” he said on his YouTube channel, cited by the Daily Mirror.

“I have known him since he was in his early teens. He came to my restaurant and I got him and his dad some tickets for a game.

“He’s a great kid with a great family. He loves his football. What the young kids don’t see with Jack Grealish is the hunger and hard work behind closed doors – the attention to detail and the way he trains.

“He has changed his regime and looked at himself and asked what he can do better.

“I have heard from a lot of people that he is diligent in all the work he does off the pitch to get to where he is now. You are seeing results week in and week out.”

The Man United board would be well advised to listen to Ferdinand’s counsel, after their dilly-dallying last summer saw them miss out on some big targets.

This summer there can be no more excuses as to why certain transfer deals aren’t made if both club and player agree terms.