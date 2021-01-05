Menu

Scottish football set to continue after national lockdown announcement

Scottish First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, announced that the country would be plunged into a month long national lockdown, with stricter measures than those seen in March, as of 12am this morning.

The announcement came as a result of a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, with the new strain of the virus beginning to wreak havoc.

No word was given on the impact for professional sport at the time. However, the BBC’s sports news correspondent Chris McLaughlin put out the following Tweet, which suggested that Scottish football would continue unimpeded throughout January.

The Scottish government have subsequently clarified their position and it appears that football, along with all professional sport, will be set to continue. A Tweet from the same account showed the comments of Scotland’s Deputy First Minister, John Swinney.

