Ahead of their FA Cup tie against Chorley, Derby County have been hit by a huge coronavirus outbreak.

According to BBC Sport it has affected several members of the first-team and staff, and it places their immediate fixtures in serious doubt.

As a result, the training ground has had to be closed with immediate effect, and all those affected, as well as their close contacts, will, in line with current coronavirus protocol, have to self-isolate.

Once again we have a situation which highlights just how prevalent the pandemic remains, and though the Government have given elite sport the green light despite a nationwide lockdown, it remains to be seen how sustainable such a decision is.

Far too many teams are now reporting multiple cases of covid within their ranks, and the end result can only be a total shutdown of all sport, not just grass roots, to help stop the spread.