Talks ongoing: Arsenal outcast Mesut Ozil receives ‘attractive’ bid from MLS side which offers services in more than football

According to Football.London, DC United are in talks to sign Arsenal outcast Mesut Ozil, with the MLS outfit said to have tabled an ‘attractive’ package to the playmaker.

Ozil has not even been included in Arsenal’s Premier League or Europa League squads this season, with the attacking midfielder not featuring in a single matchday squad in a run that’s now at 37 games.

Football.London’s Chris Wheatley reports that the DC outfit’s offer also includes the expansion of the World Cup winner’s ‘M10′ brand, in an enticing proposal that will see Ozil as the face of the club.

It’s added that DC, who represent the USA’s capital in the MLS, are also willing to expand Ozil’s ’39 Steps Coffee’ brand in their Audi Field stadium, as well as handing him his own merchandise line.

mesut ozil arsenal friendly

Mesut Ozil’s last bit of action for Arsenal came in a pre-season friendly.

Football.London report that the 32-year-old has been away from training in recent weeks, with this update coming at the same time that Ozil has hinted at a transfer to his real homeland of Turkey.

It was reported earlier this season that Ozil would not be willing to walk away from his mammoth £350,000-a-week wages and lucrative bonuses until his deal expired in the summer, perhaps the superstar will change his stance whilst reflecting DC’s seemingly complete offer – both in regards to football and the playmaker’s hopes for life after he hangs up his boots.

