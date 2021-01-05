The young Celtic star being compared to Steven Gerrard

David Turnbull has been a revelation since he was given his chance in the Celtic side. The Hoops’ Manager, Neil Lennon, previously praised him as a “class act” following Celtic’s victory over Dundee United (prior to their Old Firm defeat). The Bhoys’ £3m summer signing from Motherwell, scored for the third game running, in that match, and speaking to the BBC, Lennon said:

“He’s (Turnbull) hit the ground running. He had to wait a wee while to get to the pace of how we want him to play, but now he’s in excellent form. There’s no reason for me to leave him out.”

Fans had been calling to see Turnbull in action for several months before he was finally given an opportunity against Lille in the Europa League. The 21-year-old scored double figures for Motherwell last season and showed impeccable determination to fight back to fitness after suffering a long term injury.

Since being given an opportunity to play, it’s really started to pay dividends; so much so that former Scotland and Rangers Manager, Alex McLeish has drawn comparisons to Steven Gerrard. The complement might not be too well received by the Celtic faithful, given that Gerrard currently manages Rangers, but it’s high praise, nonetheless.

McLeish told The Scotsman newspaper: “He’s not a deep midfielder but he’s a kind of box-to-box player. He’ll make those shrewd runs we’ve seen from the likes of Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard.”

Lennon stuck to his word and played Turnbull against Rangers last week. The midfielder turned in a tidy performance and almost set up a goal with his typically magnificent delivery from a corner kick. His inclusion in the team wasn’t enough to stop Celtic losing the match, but he was instrumental in the Hoops being on top throughout. Indeed, the defeat was harsh on Neil Lennon’s men as Rangers recorded victory without having a single shot on target! (their goal was courtesy of an own goal.)