Decision made: Tottenham’s stance on big-name attacker’s potential transfer to CL giants

Tottenham have reportedly decided that they won’t be letting Dele Alli leave the club on loan or in a permanent transfer deal this January.

The England international has largely fallen out of favour with Spurs manager Jose Mourinho this season, but it seems he could still have a role to play in the second half of the campaign.

According to Sky Sports, Tottenham are not keen on letting Alli go due to challenging in four different competitions this season.

It seems clear Alli could have an important role in Mourinho’s squad if they pick up any injuries, so this is probably a sensible move by the north Londoners.

Of course, it remains to be seen how easy it will be to keep hold of the 24-year-old, who may want more regular first-team action and who could have some tempting offers.

Foot Mercato have linked Alli strongly with Paris Saint-Germain, where he could be reunited with Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentine got the best out of Alli during his time in charge of Tottenham, so it could be a move that works out well for both of them.

It seems likely, however, that Spurs will do all they can to prevent this potential move this January.