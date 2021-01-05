There’s little doubt that Mauricio Pochettino has his work cut out at Paris Saint-Germain.

The French club’s former captain has signed a deal to take over from the sacked Thomas Tuchel, and he’ll be expected to deliver quickly.

Unlike during his time at Tottenham, he will be dealing with world class stars on a daily basis, and how the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe buy into his methods will determine whether he has them in the team or not.

TalkSPORT pundit and Crystal Palace player, Andros Townsend, spoke about ‘Poch’s’ ruthless side, and how if a player, however senior they may be, isn’t fully on board, they’ll quickly be shown the door.