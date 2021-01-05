Video: Atletico’s gorgeous ex-Puskas nominee Deyna Castellanos scores stunner from range

Atletico de Madrid Femenino star Deyna Castellanos has netted an absolute stunner against Real Sociedad – and it’s not the first time the 21-year-old forward has found the net from range.

Castellanos picked the ball up on the edge of the Real Sociedad penalty area, took one touch to get the ball onto her favoured right foot before releasing an absolute beauty of a strike into the far corner. What a goal – and with the scores tied at 2-2 with ten minutes to play!

Castellanos has previous, too. While playing for the Venezuelan U17 side a few years ago, she beat the goalkeeper straight from kick-off, a goal which was nominated for the 2017 Puskas award – and quite right too!

The now 21-year-old is making quite the habit of netting screamers. That’s now seven goals and five assists in 13 Atletico appearances in the 2020/21 campaign.

