Video: Emphatic finish from Son puts Spurs on the verge of the Carabao Cup final minutes after tight offside call denied Brentford

Brentford came so close to an equaliser after Ivan Toney’s knee was adjudged to be offside, so it shows you how quickly a game can change as Spurs have gone from a major blow to the verge of a final in a matter of minutes.

Son Heung-Min has been brilliant all season and you can see what’s about to happen a few seconds before it does when he starts his run, but his finish is brilliantly emphatic and Spurs are now on the brink of the final:

Son doubles the lead! Tottenham look on their way to Wembley as they lead Brentford 2-0 in north London ? Watch live on Sky Sports Football now pic.twitter.com/KCXUZAmtDW — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 5, 2021

Pictures from beIN Sport

Most teams claim they don’t care about the Carabao Cup unless they reach the latter stages, but winning the competition would be huge for Jose Mourinho and it would also give them a solid platform to build on for the rest of the season.