Video: Sergio Reguilon shows he’s not distracted by Covid-19 rule break with fine assist for Moussa Sissoko as Spurs take lead vs Brentford

Tottenham Hotspur have taken the lead in the 11th minute of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Brentford, thanks to a pinpoint cross from under-fire star Sergio Reguilon.

Eric Dier shifted the ball to the summer’s signing from Real Madrid, with Reguilon left in plenty of space deep on the left-wing.

The Spaniard made Brentford pay for that oversight as he controlled the ball, looked up and picked out the brilliant surging run of Moussa Sissoko with a wonderful delivery.

The ball evaded Ethan Pinnock with Sissoko capitalising by steering the ball into the top corner after.

Reguilon’s assist shows that he’s not let his off-the-field trouble hinder his performances on the pitch, the ace broke strict Covid-19 guidelines to enjoy a star-studded Christmas celebration alongside teammates Erik Lamela and Giovani Lo Celso, as well as West Ham playmaker Manuel Lanzini.

"It is an absolutely delicious cross" Moussa Sissoko nods home Sergio Reguilón's ball to give the Premier League side the lead

Reguilon’s actions were a particular kick in the teeth to Jose Mourinho, who heartwarmingly gifted the full-back a cracking cut of meat thinking he’d be alone on Christmas, the Athletic report that Spurs have since fined their rule-breaking trio.

Mourinho’s side haven’t relented after the early opener, they now look firmly in control of their Championship counterparts and destined for a spot in the Carabao Cup final.

Reguilon actually featured for Spurs on December 27 against Wolves.