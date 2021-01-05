Menu

Video: The hilarious reaction to Liverpool’s defeat by this Man Utd fan

Manchester United FC
Liverpool lost ground in the title race last night with a 1-0 defeat at Southampton. Despite, remaining top of the table, Liverpool are now level on points with Manchester United but the Red Devils have a game in hand.

The two sides meet in the next round of Premier League games on 17 January. If United win then it would put them in the driving seat, whilst a Liverpool victory could put them back on terms (or better, if United don’t win their game in hand).

Naturally, Manchester United fans will have been delighted at the result last night. None more so than this supporter, who has uploaded a hilarious video giving his reaction the result:

  1. Damo says:
    January 5, 2021 at 11:14 am

    If Utd win their game in hand? Heard this last week. If my aunt had balls she’d be my uncle. We have no fit centre backs, and are still top. Utd. had to get their act together at some point, but if you had to wait this long for Liverpool to lose to give Utd. a chance and to celebrate… Living in your head rent free

  2. Nsikan says:
    January 5, 2021 at 11:21 am

    Wow united what a chance to go top.

