It’s been some turnaround for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Man United.

In the space of a few short weeks, things have gone from the Norwegian wondering where the next win is coming from to guiding the Red Devils into second place in the Premier League.

What’s more, Liverpool’s loss at Southampton on Monday night means that if United win their game in hand, they will sit proudly atop the table.

TalkSPORT’s Ollie Holt believes respect is due, and says that Solskjaer has been “underestimated and patronised” to this point.