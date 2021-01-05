Menu

Video: West Ham target Josh Da Silva earns his stripes vs Tottenham with horror studded challenge into Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s shin

Josh Da Silva, a West Ham target according to the Guardian, was sent off during Brentford’s Carabao Cup clash with Tottenham for a horror tackle on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

The Hammers are keeping tabs on Da Silva, as per the report by the Guardian, though it remains unclear whether they had any plans to make their move for the Brentford man this month.

If they did, they may well accelerate them with an official bid after seeing the state in which he left Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s shin looking.

West Ham and Tottenham are, of course, old rivals, and Da Silva looks keen on impressing David Moyes and co, albeit not with his refined tackling ability.

Have a look at how he flung in recklessly while challenging Hojbjerg. Only he knows if there was any intent, but it was an absolute shocker, and the Tottenham midfielder was left furious.

Mike Dean went to the VAR monitor and brandished the red card. It’s safe to say he was left with no choice in this instance.

