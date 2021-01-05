Menu

Why Phil Foden must start against Manchester United

Manchester City fans are excited by Phil Foden and have been longing for him to get more game time for a while. Foden had started just two games in 11 for the Cityzens, prior to the weekend’s demolition of Chelsea. It was a sore point with the player who was vocal about his desire to play more football.

Pep Guardiola granted the player his wish at Stamford Bridge and he was outstanding. Foden scored City’s second of the afternoon with a neat, deft finish. As he was substituted near the end of the game, his Manager embraced him and later told Sky Sports that “I just told him I was so proud of him, he’s going to be a superstar for England.”

In the Sky Sports studio, Micah Richards, Graeme Souness and Roy Keane all waxed lyrical of Foden. The trio feel that he’s absolutely ready and can understand his frustrations at not playing more regularly. Roy Keane said: “If he plays like that and he’s not in the team on Wednesday then I’d have something to say if I were him.”

Similarly, Richards said: “He’s so good, he brings so much to a game. When he plays, you know he’s been involved. But I feel like if he makes one mistake he’s out the team.”

To complement the brilliance of Kevin De Bruyne, Foden has to play against Manchester United in the League Cup tomorrow. The pair combined for City’s second goal and are the two in form picks. Let’s see if Pep agrees.

