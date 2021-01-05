Things are going from bad to worse for Wigan Athletic.

The Latics already dropped down a division after receiving a 12-point deduction for going into administration, but it was thought that help was at hand with a Spanish consortium ready to take over the club.

As BBC Sport report, their offer was rejected at the start of December because of an issue with one of the prospective new board members, meaning that Leganes’ owner, Felipe Moreno, decided to take things forward alone.

An expectation of a deal being completed by the new year never materialised, and now BBC Sport note that the administrators have terminated negotiations after Moreno tried to reduce his offer by 50%.

More Stories / Latest News Premier League club deny talks with Christian Eriksen Julian Draxler Arsenal transfer rumours emerge again, but two other clubs in the running Solskjaer targets first silverware in United’s pursuit for a clean sweep

With Wigan already two points adrift at the bottom of the League One table, accepting such terms would’ve seen the Latics receive a 15-point deduction, meaning almost certain back-to-back relegations.

Though the outlook still looks bleak, it’s believed that other interested bidders are now being approached.