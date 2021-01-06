£263,000-a-week pay cut shows money isn’t everything to Mesut Ozil as Arsenal outcast also rejects lucrative DC United offer to principally agree Fenerbahce transfer

With Turkish outlet Sabah Spor reporting that Mesut Ozil has agreed a deal in principle to leave Arsenal for Fenerbahce, some of the financial details stress that money is not everything to the playmaker…

Sabah Spor outline that the 32-year-old also received an offer from DC United of the MLS, but the playmaker – who is of Turkish decent – has seemingly rejected it to fulfil a Fenerbahce dream.

It’s claimed that DC – the MLS side that represent the USA’s capital of Washington – offered Ozil shares in the club, the chance to create a pilot team all as well as a high salary.

Ozil has instead reportedly principally agreed a three-and-a-half-year contract with Fenerbahce, that will see him take a pay cut of a staggering £263,000-a-week from his mammoth deal at Arsenal.

The Gunners will pay the superstar’s £350,000-a-week wages as we’ve outlined via Sabah Spor with reference to the BBC here, until the summer – when his contract with Arsenal would’ve expired.

More Stories / Latest News ‘Not going to win the Premier League with those’ – Merson says Chelsea need another striker Man City boss Guardiola shunned by old Spain team-mates because of Catalan leanings Liverpool fans will have serious mixed feelings as Reds rival Man City for controversial potential transfer

After the end of this season, Ozil will then be handed a €2.5m signing-on-fee by Fenerbahce plus an annual salary of €5m, which equates to just shy of £87,000-a-week by current exchange figures.

Football.London also broke news of an ‘attractive’ bid from the USA’s capital last night, in a complete package offer that proposed Ozil would become the face of the team, reap the rewards of a personal merchandise line and even included the expansion of the ace’s ’39 Steps’ Coffee company.

With details on the financial aspects of the DC offer and seemingly imminent Fenerbahce transfer emerging , it’s clear that money isn’t everything to Ozil – otherwise he’d jump at the MLS side’s bid.

It’s a real shame to see the playmaker’s time at Arsenal pan out how it has, things have been a disaster for the attacking midfielder ever since he put pen to paper on that marquee contract in January 2018.