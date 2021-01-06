Agreed in principle: Mesut Ozil seals exit from Arsenal on three-and-a-half year deal and it’s not to the MLS

According to Turkish outlet Sabah Spor, Mesut Ozil is finally on the brink of ending his nightmare time with Arsenal as he’s struck an agreement in principle with Fenerbahce.

Sabah Spor report that the 32-year-old will sign a three-and-a-half-year contract with the Turkish outfit, with this news breaking on the morning after Ozil expressed his love for Istanbul – where they’re based.

It’s added that a deal in principle has been agreed, with the Super Lig side now left to hammer out a few details described as ‘material’ to complete the transfer.

Ozil’s of Turkish descent but represented Germany at international level, winning the World Cup. That relationship ended in controversy after he shared pictures with friend and president Recep Erdogan.

Sabah Spor detail that the playmaker already has a jaw-dropping villa waiting to move into in Turkey, with Ozil to neighbour the Turkish president after all the final work is completed on the property.

It’s added that the attacking midfielder has shunned an amazing proposal to join DC United due to his dream to feature in his real homeland of Turkey for Fenerbahce.

It’s summarised that Fenerbahce, who sit fifth in the Turkish top-flight but can take the top spot if they win their game in hand, have struck an agreement with Ozil’s Puma sponsors to help fund the deal.

Wit the high cost of the superstar’s transfer, its added that the Yellow Canaries will consider selling the likes of Cisse, Thiam, Lemos, Sinan Gumus and Ademi if suitable offers are received.

Ozil fell out of favour under Unai Emery just months after he signed his new contract, he returned to the first-team picture when Mikel Arteta first took over, but he’s been viciously cast aside completely now.

Ozil is not part of the Gunners’ squads for both the Premier League and Europa League, with the ace now being shunned from a matchday squad for a competitive fixture for a crazy run of 37 games.