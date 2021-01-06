Approach made: David Beckham hopes to appoint a former long-term Man United teammate as head coach of Inter Miami

There was a lot of excitement about David Beckham’s new MLS franchise Inter Miami as they made their league debut last season, but they are still trying to build a solid foundation at the club.

They went through the strange circumstance of signing a brand new squad and finding a head coach who would instil an exciting philosophy on the field, so it’s still a work in progress.

They didn’t have any big name players to attract the fans and the signings of Gonzalo Higuain and Blaise Matuidi have yielded mixed results, but they are getting there.

The next step is to bring in a big name manager to bring the whole thing together so enter…. Phil Neville?

Sky Sports have reported that Inter Miami have made an approach to Neville as they look to appoint him as their next head coach, so David Beckham will be hoping to persuade his former Man United teammate to join him in the States.

Neville has seen some success during his time in charge of the England women’s national side but he’s not hugely popular either, so it’s hard to tell if he would be a success.

This story takes a further twist with Sky indicating that Diego Alonso is still technically in charge of the team and he hasn’t been sacked, so it’s not a great look for the franchise.