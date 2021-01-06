Video: Sky pundits can’t help but laugh at Mesut Ozil’s Arsenal stats

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has long been a divisive figure in his career in the Premier League, but at the end of the day you can’t help but be blown away by some of the numbers he’s notched up.

Watch below as analysts take a look at his chance creation stats on Sky Sports – and how they can’t help but laugh at his remarkable record of 737 opportunities crafted out for his team-mates…

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Ozil might not score enough and might not work hard enough, but at his peak he was a master creator, with few in the world better at picking out a killer ball than the German.

Many will still argue that Mikel Arteta has made a big mistake by leaving the 32-year-old out of his squad this season.