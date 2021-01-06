Arsenal to pay £350,000-a-week wages of Mesut Ozil until the summer as outcast principally agrees transfer to Fenerbahce

According to Turkish outlet Sabah Spor, the decision from Mesut Ozil to strike an agreement in principle to join Fenerbahce in the January transfer window will still cost Arsenal Football Club.

Sabah Spor report that the 32-year-old has principally agreed a three-and-half-year deal with the Turkish side, with the superstar seemingly shunning interest from DC United to play in his real homeland.

It’s added that the Gunners will cover the cost of Ozil’s salary until the end of the season – when his contract with the north London outfit worth £350,000-a-week, per the BBC, would’ve expired.

Sabah Spor have found from then on, Ozil will be handed a €2.5m signing-on-fee before he earns €5m a year with the Yellow Canaries.

So Ozil will actually be stepping down from £350,000-a-week to a figure that stands at just shy of £87,000-a-week by current currency exchange numbers. That marks a cut of £263,000-a-week.

We’ve wrote some more on Sabah Spor’s findings on the imminent transfer here, with details including which high-profile Turkish figure and friend will be Ozil’s neighbour, as well as some sponsorship info.

Ozil’s last action for the Gunners came in pre-season friendlies, with the ace not part of both the Premier League and Europa League squads, his last competitive appearances was in the final game before the Covid-19 pandemic sparked the suspension of the top-flight.

It’s a real shame that the playmaker’s time with the Gunners will end in this manner, some would say the club’s treatment of the superstar has been disgraceful considering his earlier service to the club.

Ozil may well move to Fenerbahce alongisde a familiar face, Arsenal teammate Sokratis hinted at a move there last night, whilst Fabrizio Romano has added they are one of the two clubs he can choose from.