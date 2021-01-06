Menu

More frustration for Arteta in January pursuit of £40m-rated Arsenal transfer target

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reportedly faces more frustration in this difficult season at the Emirates Stadium as a January move for Norwich City star Emi Buendia looks in some doubt.

The Argentine has caught the eye in the Championship this season and looks a player who could soon make the step up to playing for a top Premier League club.

However, it looks like Arsenal are currently looking unlikely to be able to meet his £40million asking price in this transfer window, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Gunners urgently need some more spark in their attack after a poor start to the season, with Buendia perhaps ideal as a replacement for the out-of-favour Mesut Ozil.

The Mirror also mention the likes of Isco and Julian Draxler as potential options for the Gunners, and fans would surely be happy with any of those names coming in.

Arteta is struggling with the current players he has available to him after inheriting a difficult job at Arsenal, and a signing like Buendia really could make all the difference in the second half of this season.

AFC supporters will just have to hope the club can find the money from somewhere, perhaps through player sales this month.

