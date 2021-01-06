Arsenal open to sealing loan signing to fix problem position

Arsenal are reportedly exploring a number of options in the January transfer window as they look to resolve their issues in the attacking midfield department.

The Gunners have looked a little lifeless in the final third at times this season, with Mikel Arteta taking the risky decision to leave Mesut Ozil out of his squad in the Premier League and Europa League.

Emile Smith Rowe has come in in recent games and shone in Ozil’s role, but The Athletic report that Arsenal could still try making a signing in that department this January, including a possible short-term loan.

The report also suggests it could lead to a way back for Ozil, though this is still thought to be an unlikely outcome after so long out of the first-team.

Arsenal fans will hope their club can get it together and strengthen this January, with something new surely needed to lift the team out of the bottom half of the table.

Despite Arteta leading AFC to FA Cup glory last season, his second campaign in charge is not going at all well and he surely needs more backing in the transfer market after inheriting a pretty poor squad from Unai Emery.