Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil could be on his way out of the club in this January’s transfer window.

Ozil’s agent Dr Erkut Sogut has spoken out on his client’s future amid fresh transfer gossip surrounding the former Germany international, telling ESPN that his future could be resolved in a matter of days.

Fenerbahce are being strongly linked with Ozil by Sabah Spor, and it may be that the 32-year-old will finally exit the Emirates Stadium after a difficult year or so in north London.

Ozil fell out of favour with previous Arsenal manager Unai Emery and has been frozen out even more by current boss Mikel Arteta.

It would be unsurprising if the former Real Madrid man left this January as it would surely benefit everyone involved, but his agent didn’t speak out on a specific potential move.

He did hint, however, in his interview with ESPN, that the transfer window being open now could mean there is soon some more concrete movement.

“We were not allowed to talk legally before January 1 so now we are just starting to look at the options with the numbers and details,” Sogut said.

“I can’t talk about the clubs directly because it would be unprofessional but generally, there is six months left on the contract and it is nothing unusual that we will talk to people about different opportunities and try to find the best option for Mesut.

“He might stay at Arsenal until the summer but he might go. Mesut’s priority is to stay but you never know in football, things can change very fast. For the moment, we are just checking all the options for January and the summer.

“If we want to leave in January, I need to talk to Arsenal. If we sign for the summer, we don’t need to. That’s the situation. In the next seven to ten days, it will be a little clearer as now the transfer window is open, things can move faster.”