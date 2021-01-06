Real Madrid monitoring six Arsenal youngsters as potential transfer targets

Real Madrid are reportedly keeping their eye on a long list of the top young players at Arsenal at the moment.

Despite the Gunners have a tough season so far, they’ve shown some recent signs of improvement, with Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka looking like particular stand-out performers.

According to Don Balon, this seems to have attracted some interest from Real Madrid as they look at the youthful Arsenal duo, whilst also monitoring the likes of Gabriel Martinelli, William Saliba, Eddie Nketiah and Folarin Balogun.

Arsenal have often produced fine young players, with Arsene Wenger making it a big part of his philosophy while he was in charge at the Emirates Stadium.

This often had mixed success in terms of how it affected the team’s general performance levels, but it’s easy to see why Real might be showing an interest in how the likes of Smith Rowe and Saka develop in the months ahead.

If Arsenal continue to under-achieve, players like this could surely be looking for a way out of the north London club to further their careers.

It might be early days for prospects like Smith Rowe and Saka, but if they continue to improve they could well have what it takes to play for a genuine European powerhouse some time soon.