Barcelona’s plan to finally offload outcast failed as French side opted to sign Arsenal ace instead

You have to admire the perseverance and effort shown by Samuel Umtiti to try and force his way into the Barcelona side, but it really does look like it’s time for him to move on.

He turned 27 last November so he’s wasting his best years by sitting in the stands in Spain, while he’s always linked with an exit from the club so it’s clear that they don’t really have a place for him.

It sounds like he’s now in good shape and he’s adopted a vegan diet in an attempt to improve his body, but he’s still struggling to get into a depleted Barcelona defence so hopefully he finds a transfer this month.

A report from Mundo Deportivo actually suggested that a return to France with Nice looked like a genuine possibility as they looked to improve their defence, but they plumped for Arsenal’s William Saliba instead.

That puts him back in the familiar position of being on the outside looking in at the Nou Camp and there’s no sign of any other suitors for now, but there’s still plenty of time for that to change.

He may also have seen some of the horrific defending on show from Nice tonight and wonder if he’s dodged a bullet by avoiding that move, but it’s clear that Barca are willing to let him go if someone makes a reasonable offer.