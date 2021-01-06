Jamie Carragher hilariously mocks Gary Neville on Twitter in wake of Manchester United’s derby defeat

Jamie Carragher has taken to Twitter to mock Sky Sports colleague Gary Neville in wake of Manchester United’s exit from the Carabao Cup this evening.

The Red Devils were defeated 2-0 by their city rivals at Old Trafford to crash out of the competition at the last hurdle before the final.

It will be of great disappointment to manager to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and anyone with any affiliation to Manchester United, no doubt, but appears to have given Liverpool legend great entertainment – as you may expect.

In case you missed it, after United’s unlikely rise to second in the Premier League table, behind the leaders on goal difference, Neville took to Twitter to celebrate being “joint top”.

Happy New Year ( Joint Top ?) pic.twitter.com/b3m68gSWD3 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) January 1, 2021

Of course, their is no such thing as joint top, merely winners and losers, as Carragher has helpfully pointed out for his Sky Sports colleague on Twitter this evening.

See the post from Carra below – he just couldn’t help himself!